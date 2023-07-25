Reports of the startup ecosystem’s death are greatly exaggerated

He did not demand that we invest money in his constituency or help create jobs. His plea was simple. Over 300,000 students come to Kota, Rajasthan, every year to prepare for a few thousand seats in our Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other top engineering colleges. The competition is unimaginably intense and, somewhat predictably, for the majority of these students, the exam results are accompanied by dejection and heartbreak. Could we help turn Kota, teeming with thousands of aspirational youngsters, into a startup hub? Could we instill some hope in these boys and girls that there is life beyond the IITs? Not that I needed proof, but if there was ever any evidence of the massive impact of startups in India, here it was.