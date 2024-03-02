Revitalizing India's cotton saga: A blueprint for growth
Strategic measures include development of new Bt cotton varieties, adoption of precision agriculture, and embracing digitization. Combined with traditional farming practices, these initiatives will help boost yields, enhance sustainability, and secure the livelihoods of millions
India, the world's second-largest cotton producer, faces a critical juncture in its agricultural history. Despite its global standing, the livelihoods of Indian cotton farmers and millers are under threat due to declining cotton yields.
