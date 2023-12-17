Opinion
Science-based targets could hold the key to feeding the world
Burjis Godrej 4 min read 17 Dec 2023, 10:51 AM IST
SummaryScience-based targets, defined by the Science Based Targets institute (SBTi), lay down a pathway for companies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The agriculture sector is among the most carbon-intensive in the world. Globally, the share of greenhouse gas emissions from farming and related sectors is second only to energy. In India, too, it’s a similar story.
