Seeking wisdom at the Woodstock of Capitalism
In life, as in investing, it's not always about the immediate returns. Sometimes, the most valuable journeys are those taken for the joy they offer and the growth they foster
In the heart of America lies a modest, sleepy city called Omaha. It doesn't boast towering skyscrapers or bustling crowds like some of its metropolitan counterparts. But once a year, this unassuming city becomes a vibrant hub of activity, drawing people from all corners of the globe who get together here to attend the Berkshire Hathaway Annual General Meeting (AGM), hosted by one of the world’s best investor ever, Warren Buffett.