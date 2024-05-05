Seeking wisdom at the Woodstock of Capitalism

In the heart of America lies a modest, sleepy city called Omaha. It doesn't boast towering skyscrapers or bustling crowds like some of its metropolitan counterparts. But once a year, this unassuming city becomes a vibrant hub of activity, drawing people from all corners of the globe who get together here to attend the Berkshire Hathaway Annual General Meeting (AGM), hosted by one of the world’s best investor ever, Warren Buffett.

In the heart of America lies a modest, sleepy city called Omaha. It doesn't boast towering skyscrapers or bustling crowds like some of its metropolitan counterparts. But once a year, this unassuming city becomes a vibrant hub of activity, drawing people from all corners of the globe who get together here to attend the Berkshire Hathaway Annual General Meeting (AGM), hosted by one of the world's best investor ever, Warren Buffett.

On Saturday, 4 May 2024, I had the privilege of attending the AGM for the first time in my life, and it was an experience like no other. Sure, what attracted me the most to this year's meeting was undeniably the chance to be in the same room as a legend like Warren Buffett, and also to pay my tribute to Charlie Munger who passed away late last year. But what I did not expect was the sense of community that permeated every corner of the event.

Imagine being surrounded by friends and strangers alike, all brought together by a shared passion for learning and growth. As we waited in line to enter the venue under a light drizzle and chilly winds at 5 am, conversations sparked up effortlessly. People shared their experiences from past meetings, recounting memorable moments and the valuable lessons they had learned from Warren and Charlie. Some were attending the AGM for the first time, some for the 25th time.

And it wasn't just about the big names on stage. It was about the connections forged in the crowd, the camaraderie that made everyone feel like part of something bigger than themselves. In those moments, it didn't matter if you were a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of finance or investing. What mattered was the mutual respect and admiration for those who had paved the way before us.

As the day unfolded, I realized that the true charm of the Berkshire AGM lies not just in what Warren or Charlie have had to say on investing, business and life over the years, but in the connections made and the friendships formed. It's about coming together as a community, bound by a shared curiosity and a desire to grow.

Also Read: Wealth inequality: Give all Indians a stake in capitalism—literally Jason Zweig, noted American financial journalist and columnist for The Wall Street Journal, wrote this beautiful passage in an article in 2004 while sharing his experience of attending the Berkshire AGM: ﻿“Few things make humans feel worse than being alone. Buffett knows that no one wants to face the uncertainties of investing all by our lonesome. We want to be comforted and feel we’re part of a community. That’s the greatest gift he gives his investors: not massive wealth or brilliant insights but the deep-rooted solace of knowing that they belong, that they are in this together with others, that they are not alone."

It’s rare to find words that resonate deep within our souls. Yet, this profound passage from Jason, capturing the essence of Warren’s and Charlie’s impact on their followers, does just that. It speaks not merely of financial investments but delves deeper into the intrinsic human yearning for companionship and community.

Think of the countless individuals who arrive in Omaha in the first week of May every year, each from different walks of life, each carrying their own set of fears and aspirations. Yet, in that gathering, and in the wisdom of Warren and Charlie, they have found a common ground, a shared purpose. They have found stories of failures turned into lessons, and uncertainties turned into steadfast trust.

Also Read: How do noble proposals like an inheritance tax arise? Even while this was my first time in Omaha, I have been a student of Warren and Charlie for years, and have come to understand that their ethos is not just about building wealth, but about building relationships and trust – or Charlie's "seamless web of deserved trust" – and nurturing a community that thrives on mutual respect and shared growth. This ethos, when embraced, can diminish the pangs of loneliness and replace them with a comforting assurance that we are all in this together.

For me, like thousands of others who travelled thousands of miles to get a glimpse of Buffett speak at the ‘Woodstock of Capitalism,’ this was like a pilgrimage. And this pilgrimage was not about securing financial gain or getting ahead with insider tips. It was about the experience — being part of a community that values deep investing principles, long-term thinking, and the wisdom that comes from decades of experience.