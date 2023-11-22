Opinion
Sensex at euphoric highs in 2024: Case for cautious optimism
Srinath Sridharan 4 min read 22 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Summary
- It's crucial to acknowledge that India's equity market is intricately linked to global economic conditions
Global institutional investors and banks including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Barclays have expressed euphoric optimism for the Indian equity markets in 2024, with sufficient caveats around global geopolitics, crude oil prices, and central bank policies. But that does give rise to the question: Are foreign institutional investors (FIIs) currently exhibiting a higher degree of optimism towards the Indian economy than their Indian counterparts?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less