Sensex at euphoric highs in 2024: Case for cautious optimism

Predicting higher stock market valuations in the near future can be viewed with scepticism, as it might be perceived as a strategic ploy to generate short-term selling opportunities. Analysts or market participants making such predictions often attach caveats, providing a safety net for their forecasts. If market indices fail to meet the expected growth, these caveats serve as a convenient excuse, attributing unforeseen events or external factors as reasons for the unmet expectations. On the other hand, if the predictions align with the market's trajectory, those making the forecasts may use it as an opportunity to claim credit for insightful analysis.