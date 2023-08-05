Shaping India’s agricultural legacy for next 25 years
Summary
- While we are educating farmers about new farming and sustainable practices, we should simultaneously encourage the young to enter the agribusiness and become agricultural entrepreneurs
India is one of the biggest agricultural countries in the world. More than half the population depends on agriculture and its allied sectors for livelihood. The country has the second-largest area under agriculture, after China, and is one of the largest crop-based food producers. It ranks among the top 10 global agri exporters with agriculture constituting about 12 per cent of all domestic merchandise exports annually.