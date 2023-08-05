Shaping India’s agricultural legacy for next 25 years

Promoting value chains for small farmers

With nearly 70 per cent of landholding in India being less than one-hectare, small farmers are at a disadvantage when it comes to adopting innovative practices, maximising productivity and generating higher incomes. There are two ways to improve their plight: One, give the farmers access to affordable credit, tech-based knowledge and necessary skills to produce high-value crops. And two, develop efficient post-harvest food systems, including value chains that will give them access to better markets and procurement prices. Here, the role of agritech startups in adopting new-age technologies such as AI, IoT and Big Data Analytics to improve the food value chain cannot be underscored enough. These startups are providing farmers with unique solutions, including for weather forecasting and farm mapping, thereby helping them to boost farm processes and productivity.