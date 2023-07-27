Shifting consumer habits are transforming the packaging industry

Packaging has evolved over time from a purely functional role into a canvas for creativity and a stage to reflect the company's values. Every package tells a story of the product and can influence buying decisions by leaving a lasting impact on consumers’ minds.

Good packaging plays a pivotal role in spreading brand awareness and building brand loyalty. However, to resonate with consumers' principles and choices, packaging needs to be upgraded according to shifting consumer purchasing behaviour and perceptions. This realisation is prompting companies to rethink and even revolutionise their packaging strategies. It marks a new era of packaging, one in which the customer’s outlook is supreme.

Embracing sustainable materials

As environmental discussions take the spotlight at global forums, there is an increasing need to adopt sustainable packaging materials. Nowadays, shoppers are more inclined towards buying products packaged in recycled paper, bioplastics and compostable materials despite the premium price tag.

To meet this need and contribute to building a sustainable future, companies are looking for alternatives to plastic packaging. However, sustainability is a complex area to navigate, with multiple aspects to consider. Nevertheless, choosing environmentally friendly materials can make an enormous difference in reducing carbon footprints.

Connected packaging solutions

Consumers these days also seek packaging that communicates the brand's story and highlights its environmental initiatives. To build trust and convey their commitment to sustainability, brands are leveraging digital technologies through connected packaging solutions.

With QR codes and augmented reality, buyers can now access detailed product information easily. From the procurement of the product to the decomposition of the package, this integrated technology serves as a platform to enhance engagement with customers and empower them to make informed choices.

On-the-go packaging

Busy lifestyles, changing work habits, the rise of single-person households and an increasing focus on health and wellness have contributed to the upsurge of another trend – on-the-go packaging solutions. Smaller packages are not only easier to carry but also help reduce wastage. Keeping this in mind, manufacturers are offering innovative solutions such as single-serve snack packs, portion-control containers, resealable pouches, grab-and-go meals, and convenient beverage containers.

Food safety

Since the pandemic, health and safety have become paramount concerns and packaging plays a significant role in ensuring the integrity of products. Shoppers prioritise products that are packaged hygienically, protected from contamination, and guarantee freshness. Besides, they prefer packaging that is free from harmful chemicals. This has led food and beverage companies to choose aseptic packaging solutions that help to increase the shelf-life of products without compromising their taste or nutrients.

Minimalist designs

Minimalist packaging and less waste are other trends dominating the packaging trend, and expected to continue for a while. Consumers are choosing products with minimal and simple package designs, without excessive layers or unnecessary waste. The demand for minimalist packaging also aligns with growing environmental concerns and the desire to live a clutter-free life. This has led the brands to experiment with sleek designs with clear, concise messaging.

Flourishing e-commerce

The packaging industry is also transforming in line with the widespread adoption of online shopping. There is an increased demand for packaging that’s optimised for e-commerce – lightweight, durable, sturdy, not too wasteful. As a result, companies are developing innovative packaging designs to ensure safe delivery without the need for excessive cushioning materials.

Anti-counterfeiting measures

Counterfeit products are a growing concern for both producers and purchasers. They not only harm brand integrity and cause revenue loss, but also compromises users’ safety. To put an end to the illegal practice, packaging solutions with holograms, 2-D barcodes, forensic techniques, radio frequency identification (RIF), visible or overt features, and hidden or covert markers could prove to be game-changers.

Packaging is no longer only about preserving products. It also plays a crucial role in building brand loyalty and helping to create a sustainable future. As purchasers’ preferences continue to evolve, the packaging industry will continue to innovate to meet their changing demands. By embracing sustainability and convenience, brands can remain competitive while contributing to a consumer-friendly future.

The author is head of markets, India and Bangladesh, at SIG Combibloc India Private Limited.