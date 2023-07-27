Opinion
Shifting consumer habits are transforming the packaging industry
Summary
- Packaging is no longer about merely preserving products. It also plays a crucial role in building brand loyalty and helping to create a sustainable future
Packaging has evolved over time from a purely functional role into a canvas for creativity and a stage to reflect the company's values. Every package tells a story of the product and can influence buying decisions by leaving a lasting impact on consumers’ minds.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
×