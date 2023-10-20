The evolution of AI: The balance between companionship and efficiency
Summary
- Given today's multifaceted interactions, a diverse AI ecosystem seems imminent, each varying in companionship and efficiency levels
Throughout our lives, we continuously interact with various individuals and organizations – from family and friends and organisations to global corporations like Google, Microsoft, and Netflix. While we form opinions of these entities, they too shape views about us. Oftentimes, we hope for more understanding, even sometimes compromising our privacy for more efficiency in services – be it Netflix's series recommendations or Amazon's targeted product suggestions.