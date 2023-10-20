The evolution of AI: The balance between companionship and efficiency

A B2C AI system is where things become tricky and one can argue whether it should appear like a companion or an efficient robot. As much as we do not want to have a conversation with a robotic entity, given that an AI is trained on a vast amount of data – including novels, dialogues, movies, books on psychology etc. – it might understand how to hack the emotions of a human being and it can lead them to actions that may not be in their long-term interest like maybe spending indiscriminately on unwanted items or nudging them towards a dangerous doctrine.