The pandemic may be behind us, but digital healthcare is here to stay
Summary
- Healthcare underwent a forced digital transformation during covid, but tech adoption has persisted beyond the pandemic as it has played a huge role in reducing inefficiencies in the sector.
India’s $167 billion healthcare industry has made substantial progress, with an increasing focus on preventive health, a rise in government spending on healthcare from 1.4% of GDP in 2018 to 2.2% in 2022, and strong growth in insurance penetration (around 37% of households are now insured).