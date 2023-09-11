The perils of leaving AI model training to AI models

The perils of leaving AI model training to AI models2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 04:52 PM IST
As we navigate the AI frontier, we must grapple with the ethical and intellectual implications of a medium that not only stores and disseminates our collective wisdom but can also add to it in ways we're only beginning to understand
Once upon a time, knowledge was handed down through generations through oral folklores, mantras, and stories. With the invention of writing, these spoken words found permanence on tablets and scrolls, evolving the methods of information retention by humans. The printing press thereafter amplified this, transforming individual writings into mass-produced knowledge.