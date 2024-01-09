The secret sauce of India’s climate march

In the vast realm of the world’s sustainability landscape, one of the lesser-known yet compelling stories unfolds along the tracks of the Indian Railways. Renowned as one of the world’s longest and busiest rail networks, it has become an unexpected hero in India’s battle against climate change.

Far removed from the stereotypical image of trains chugging through industrial landscapes, this tale spotlights the state-owned rail service provider’s determined pursuit of environmental sustainability, steering towards a goal of becoming a net-zero carbon emitter by 2030.

Indian Railways, which ferried 5,858 million passengers in the previous fiscal year, rolled out its first solar-powered train six years ago. It hasn’t looked back since.

The department has installed solar power units at thousands of railway stations, electrified a significant portion of its vast track network, implemented waste-to-energy projects, adopted energy-efficient technologies, and undertaken numerous afforestation and tree plantation drives along railway tracks.

Indian Railways not a case in isolation

At the COP-28 held in Dubai last month, India affirmed its status among global top performers, ascending to seventh position in the Climate Change Performance Index for 2024–one spot higher than in the previous year and a significant climb from 31st position in 2014.

So what explains India taking long strides on climate change?

India was quick to recognize that the complexity and interconnectedness of climate actions demand a synchronised orchestration of the will and might of government and business. And that this was even more necessary in the world’s fastest-growing major economy, where the pursuit of rapid GDP growth needed to be balanced with an environmentally conscious and sustainable approach to lift the living standards of millions of people.

After nearly four decades of liberalisation, collaboration between government and private sector on climate remains a relatively unchartered territory, and by no means easy. But it is gaining momentum, and much like the Green Railways project, is a less-known facet of India’s fight against climate change.

To set out a clear national climate agenda, India has made public commitments towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 and reducing carbon intensity by 45% by 2030.

India is also pursuing climate-resilient urban development, waste management, recycling and circular economy, and large-scale afforestation. A slew of policy changes, private sector actions, and government and private investments are being unleashed to drive significant progress towards these ambitious targets.

A business case for sustainability

India’s private sector sees the moral imperative as well as a business case. The country’s transition to a net zero economy can build business resilience, catalyze new industries, generate over 50 million jobs, and have an economic impact of more than $15 trillion, as per a World Economic Forum paper titled Mission 2070: A green new deal for a net zero India).

It is no surprise that nearly 90% of Indian corporate leaders consider sustainability as a primary driver of competitive advantage, long-term strategic growth, and lower costs, according to this EY India CEO Survey.

Large business houses are leading the way. The $21-billion Mahindra Group has made public commitments on net zero emissions, renewable energy, and energy productivity and water and waste management. The conglomerate is also investing significantly in building a green business portfolio across electric vehicles, renewable energy, green buildings, logistics, and hospitality.

India’s focus on domestic manufacturing presents a significant opportunity for economic growth and job creation in green industries. The government of India has allocated $2.2 billion for the development of 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen capacity and 125 GW of renewable energy.

The private sector has pledged over$200 billion to support India’s energy roadmap. The government’s production linked incentive scheme has attracted over $8 billion in private sector investment, a large part of that going into electric vehicles, renewable energy, and battery production.

Startups too are playing their role. Climate startups are providing solutions for emission reduction, resilience, and sustainability across sectors such as agriculture, energy, and transportation.

To create an enabling environment, the government is promoting digitalization through multiple initiatives, such as the Digital Agriculture Mission. By encouraging the development of sustainable technologies, the government’s ‘Startup India Scheme’ fosters the growth of startups that tackle pressing environmental challenges.

The Indian ethos of sustainable living

Underpinning the various government and business efforts on climate is the government’s Mission LiFE (lifestyle for environment) initiative–an awareness mobilisation effort unveiled in 2022 to encourage Indians towards sustainable living.

Mission LiFE seamlessly aligns with the ethos of the Indian way of life, which is deeply ingrained in the principles of sustainability.

The journey of a cotton shirt in India–from work wear to weekend wear a few months later, and a floor duster a few years later–may seem amusing to many, but it highlights the reduce-reuse-recycle practice that has been hard-coded among Indians for centuries.

The Indian ethos, grounded in respect for resources and limited wastefulness, is being harnessed to contribute to a more climate-friendly society that will support the government and business efforts on sustainable growth.

In the times to come, I am sure that India will be seen as a torchbearer not just for progress on national climate goals but also for how government-business collaboration can play a pivotal role in getting there.

Dr. Anish Shah is managing director and CEO at Mahindra Group. He is also the president at FICCI, Chair of the Automotive Governors Council (WEF), and co-Chair of the India Alliance of CEOs for Climate Change (WEF).