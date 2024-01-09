Opinion
The secret sauce of India’s climate march
Dr. Anish Shah 4 min read 09 Jan 2024, 02:00 PM IST
SummaryIndia has been quick to recognize that the complexity of climate actions demand a synchronised orchestration of the will and might of government and business
In the vast realm of the world’s sustainability landscape, one of the lesser-known yet compelling stories unfolds along the tracks of the Indian Railways. Renowned as one of the world’s longest and busiest rail networks, it has become an unexpected hero in India’s battle against climate change.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less