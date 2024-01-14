Opinion
The significance of bancassurance and insurtech partnerships
Summary
- InsurTech helps banks and insurers co-create integrated, digital insurance platforms that enable a transparent, hassle-free buying process.
Considering how fundamental a need such as financial protection is, it is astounding that close to 400 million Indians do not fulfil it. A 2021 NITI Aayog report underscores earlier surveys, revealing a significantly underinsured Indian population.
