The versatility of India’s handlooms

The vast and widespread nature of India’s culturally related riches are such that, we as a people tend to see them all as a blur, selecting only a few things which are closely relevant to our lives and taking the rest for granted. Despite rapid industrialization and strides taken in new technologies, India is still largely agrarian. Traditional skills and livelihoods, related to the needs of various communities, for their daily work or prayers, celebrations or festivals are still provided by the artisan community, who possess skills passed down from generations. These have survived today despite displacement and replacement in many areas.

On National Handloom Day, we could focus on the amazing versatility of our handloom traditions. Our textiles still preserve and practice the widest variety of techniques anywhere in the world. Traditions of handwork practiced in other parts of the world have largely disappeared, but because of the depth of our culture and adherence to caste, community, and regional identities we have retained many practices even in the midst of modernization. The basic piece of textile is historically linked with the oldest of civilizations, along with pottery and baskets. The undraped length of handwoven fabric earlier clothed practically the entire population of the world.

The Vedas refer to gold cloth as Hiranya Vastra or Putambhar Vastra, and gods are described as having been decked in hiranya as they set forth in their chariots. King Siddhartha shed his royal robes and is said to have wrapped himself in the fine cotton of that time. Today, the weavers of Varanasi weave resplendent brocade gyaser cloth for Tibetan monasteries all over the countey, with special commendation by His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

When researching the range and locations handlooms in Uttar Pradesh for our series of Crafts Maps in the mid 90s, we discovered that gauze bandages for medical use were woven on handlooms. Today this would be considered unhygienic but at that time the semi-skilled handloom weaver served a purpose and earned a livelihood. The three most basic unstitched textiles required for clothing in India have been the gamchha, the lungi, or sarong style wrap, and the sari. All these, interestingly enough, have multiple uses as well as ways of wearing them. The gamchha is known by various names in different regions but serves the purpose of a scarf for normal wear or for ceremonial greeting, it can convert into a turban, a rest for baskets placed on the head of the carrier, a waist band, a short lungi, a towel, kerchief or even a carry bag.

The lungi is a garment spread across India and S. Asia and worn both by men and women .

The sari, worn in different ways, is common to women in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. The interesting thing about saris is that they are often folded as hammocks and hung from the ceiling as a cradle for a small infant while the mother is working. When worn out it is repurposed into quilts, coverlets on beds. They most often serve a special purpose as when a weaver offers a sari to the deity at the local temple, to bless before it is given to the daughter for her wedding. A son will often gift a sari as a mark or love and respect to his mother bought with the first salary he earns. From simple saris for everyday wear the sari is recognizable through motifs and patterns distinct to a particular area. At the high end, Kancheevaram saris in silk and gold thread have scenes from the Ramayana woven on the pallus, and recently Raja Ravi Varma paintings have also been woven as dramatic innovations on them as well.

While today many weaves have been taken over by powerlooms, there are some handloom weaving techniques that cannot be replicated on a powerloom. The true jamdanis of Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, the fine ikats of Odisha and Telangana which require an elaborate process of tying and dyeing before the wrap is mounted on the handloom, the chanderi motifs which the weavers proudly point out as uncopiable on a powerloom. The different weaves that signify different tribes in the North East are woven on looms installed in their homes and operated by women. The tangaliya weave of Saurashtra and Gujarat deserve a special mention. This weave, originally woven with black woolen yarn by shepherds in the semi-desert regions, was used as shawls or veils for women. The uniqueness of this handwoven fabric is that a raised pattern is formed by wrapping cotton threads in white and pink or orange around a few threads of the warp to create a pattern of dots or flowers or even images like airplanes or birds. After a lull in existence the practice of tangaliya weaving has undergone a resurgence in the form of thick cotton saris.

The range of handlooms does not end here. We can marvel at the variety of colours and designs in the handloom carpets of Kashmir, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, and durries from areas like Punjab, Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, Warangal in Telangana and Navalgund in Karnataka. Even waste fabric is rolled into strips and woven into durries and foot mats as a sustainable form of recycling.

The hand-woven shawls of Kashmir achieved fame in international markets in the 14th and 15th centuries and their popularity continues till today. Weavers are coming up with new kinds of weaving techniques and surface embellishments that keep them at the top of the list in a winter wardrobe.

The Indian fashion industry is the latest landscape for India’s versatile handlooms to show off. Bamboo and banana fibre, finely treated jute and linen, hand spun and handwoven khadi have all walked the fashion ramp and made India’s handlooms the most sought after fabric for those who experiment with uniqueness, innovation and exclusivity. Upholstery is another area in which our handlooms offer a wide variety from which to choose. Hands, unlike machines can innovate every day and display the weaver’s ingenuity with pride. We should encourage the creativity and versatility of the human hand and mind to keep our handloom traditions alive.

Jaya Jaitly is an activist, author and Indian handicrafts curator. She works closely with India’s crafts persons to sustain traditional craft livelihoods and preserve the country's cultural heritage.