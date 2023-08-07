The versatility of India’s handlooms
Summary
- The Indian fashion industry is the latest landscape for India’s versatile handlooms to show off
The vast and widespread nature of India’s culturally related riches are such that, we as a people tend to see them all as a blur, selecting only a few things which are closely relevant to our lives and taking the rest for granted. Despite rapid industrialization and strides taken in new technologies, India is still largely agrarian. Traditional skills and livelihoods, related to the needs of various communities, for their daily work or prayers, celebrations or festivals are still provided by the artisan community, who possess skills passed down from generations. These have survived today despite displacement and replacement in many areas.