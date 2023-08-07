The versatility of India’s handlooms

While today many weaves have been taken over by powerlooms, there are some handloom weaving techniques that cannot be replicated on a powerloom. The true jamdanis of Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, the fine ikats of Odisha and Telangana which require an elaborate process of tying and dyeing before the wrap is mounted on the handloom, the chanderi motifs which the weavers proudly point out as uncopiable on a powerloom. The different weaves that signify different tribes in the North East are woven on looms installed in their homes and operated by women. The tangaliya weave of Saurashtra and Gujarat deserve a special mention. This weave, originally woven with black woolen yarn by shepherds in the semi-desert regions, was used as shawls or veils for women. The uniqueness of this handwoven fabric is that a raised pattern is formed by wrapping cotton threads in white and pink or orange around a few threads of the warp to create a pattern of dots or flowers or even images like airplanes or birds. After a lull in existence the practice of tangaliya weaving has undergone a resurgence in the form of thick cotton saris.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}