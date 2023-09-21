The yin and yang method of improving employees' performance
Summary
- Performance management processes in most organisations, including the best, seldom contribute to improving performance. There’s a solution to this
Organisations that are consistently rated as the best places to work edge their bottom-ranked counterparts seven times over in lifetime shareholder returns. This underscores the advantages that companies gain from a workforce that is engaged and committed to perform better. Don’t get us wrong – contrary to popular belief, not-so-great places to work often survive and, for brief periods, even thrive. But rarely do they create the same value that the list-toppers do in the long-term. Human engagement and performance fuel growth while disengagement and mediocrity stem it.