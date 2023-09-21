The yin and yang method of improving employees' performance

A robust role and key result areas (KRA) library: Google Maps is a great driving tool. It offers more than just a sense of direction, keeping you on the right path. The roles and KRAs that are assigned to employees should be similar. They should ideally reflect the specific job that an employee performs, and be easy to measure and seamlessly link to the system. Prior to an implementation we executed for a leading Indian bank, only about 7% of the existing job profiles were measurable, with most work evaluation metrics bordering on the highly subjective. There was limited visibility beyond key banking roles and little linkage with other HR interventions. Post implementation, about 80% of the roles became measurable, resulting in increased visibility.

