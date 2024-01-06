Top 10 sustainability trends to watch out for in 2024

7. Quantifying nature biodiversity loss

At least half of the global economic output is dependent on nature as per the World Economic Forum estimates. Owing to this indispensability of nature to economy and livelihood, nature restoration and biodiversity loss are increasingly featuring in global climate agendas. 2023 saw the discussion and emergence of biodiversity metrics like Species Threat Abatement and Restoration (STAR), EII (Ecosystem Integrity Index) and others. 2024 will potentially witness a critical turning point in the further streamlining of metrics and standards to measure nature and biodiversity loss and methods to avert it. The Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) has also announced the setting up of a working group in 2024 on incorporating nature loss into corporate and financial institutions transition plans.