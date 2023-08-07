Today, the world is at a tipping point and business-as-usual isn’t good enough. History has proven repeatedly that all business models will eventually face disruption from something new and more relevant. Sustainability revolution forces businesses to rethink and realign their approach to UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The UNCTAD’S World Investment Report 2023 reveals that developing countries face a $4 trillion annual funding gap as they work to achieve SDG goals by 2030. Of this, developing countries face a gap of $2.2 trillion annually for transitioning to clean energy. This is where transition finance--new solutions to fund the energy transition--can help towards a net zero future.

Transition finance can potentially enable a true shift towards decarbonization for the highest carbon-emitting industries, hydrocarbons, mining and minerals, coal-fired power generating, steel, cement, aviation, among others, which at present, are critical to the economy. It can also enable the private sector to generate sufficient returns. Private sector and institutional investors have the necessary resources to support a sustainable transition. The World Economic Forum suggests that transitioning to a nature-positive economy could generate over $10 trillion and create nearly 400 million jobs by 2030. Most importantly, it can support the public sector through blended finance - public private partnerships.

It is beyond doubt that India has made good progress in its sustainability endeavours in response to climate change and other environmental hazards. The National Clean Energy Fund, Reserve Bank of India’s maiden Sovereign Green Bond, adoption of reporting norms for Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR), SEBI’s expanded scope of green financing and, more recently, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Credit Rating Agencies) (Amendment) Regulations, 2023, which introduce rules for ESG ratings providers, are measures furthering India’s commitment to transition towards a greener world.

The transition to a low-carbon economy in India faces significant challenges in terms of private sector financing. These challenges stem from various barriers, including the absence of a clear definition for transition activities, which can result in "greenwashing" practices. Furthermore, there is a lack of disclosures regarding sustainability and environmental impact of investments. Additionally, the availability of innovative financial instruments specifically designed to support decarbonization efforts remains limited. Addressing these challenges is crucial to mobilize private sector financing for the transition to a greener economy in India.

Capital markets plays a significant role in assisting sustainable transition. To meet India’s 2030 target of 500GW of renewable energy capacity, green bonds/sustainability linked/thematic bonds can be one of the ways to finance this investment. According to a report by Fitch Ratings, this market is expanding with Green Social, Sustainability and Sustainability-linked (GSSS) bonds accounting for $20 billion in the Indian debt market as of January 2023. Clearly this is not enough. To create sufficient depth and to support growth of a large and credible bond market, it is imperative that for institutional investors (MFs, Insurance Companies, EPFOs etc) there are directives from the government on allocating a certain percentage of investment in green bonds/instruments, while tax incentives will help augment demand from retail investors.

Amishi Kapadia is joint managing director and chief executive at YES Securities.