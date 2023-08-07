Transition finance: Paving the way to a net zero future

Capital markets plays a significant role in assisting sustainable transition. To meet India’s 2030 target of 500GW of renewable energy capacity, green bonds/sustainability linked/thematic bonds can be one of the ways to finance this investment. According to a report by Fitch Ratings, this market is expanding with Green Social, Sustainability and Sustainability-linked (GSSS) bonds accounting for $20 billion in the Indian debt market as of January 2023. Clearly this is not enough. To create sufficient depth and to support growth of a large and credible bond market, it is imperative that for institutional investors (MFs, Insurance Companies, EPFOs etc) there are directives from the government on allocating a certain percentage of investment in green bonds/instruments, while tax incentives will help augment demand from retail investors.

