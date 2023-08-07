Transition finance: Paving way to a net zero future2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 04:55 PM IST
The transition to a low-carbon economy in India faces significant challenges in terms of private sector financing.
Today, the world is at a tipping point and business-as-usual isn’t good enough. History has proven repeatedly that all business models will eventually face disruption from something new and more relevant. Sustainability revolution forces businesses to rethink and realign their approach to UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).