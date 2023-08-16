Turning 1+1 into 11: Digital public infra as force multipliers for innovations in early learning5 min read 16 Aug 2023, 04:56 PM IST
Digital infrastructure is a means to enable equitable access by supporting diverse, innovative solutions that empower learners, teachers, and parents.
Innovation is crucial for the successful implementation of NIPUN Bharat, given India's scale, diversity, and complexity. Policies like NEP and NCF-Foundational stage underline the need for this at the local, state, and national levels. Digital public infrastructure (DPI) can amplify the power of innovation - increase the numbers of innovators and scale up the reach of their creations.