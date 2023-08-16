Is such an approach possible in education? Yes, based on the experiences over the past few years. DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing) was deployed by the GOI’s Ministry of Education for exactly that purpose - to act as its name suggests- as a national digital infrastructure. DIKSHA, launched in 2017, became the national school education platform under the PM eVIDYA program in 2020. It has been adopted nationwide for various use cases ranging from enabling access to diverse and contextual digital content for learning, online credentialed courses for teachers, assessments, quiz competitions, crowdsourcing quality content, and micro-improvement projects, among others. DIKSHA, as a national infrastructure, means that states and boards of education can choose when and how to use the infrastructure to meet their objectives - a choice of which solution, which language, what kind of content, whom to source from, how to deploy the courses, what languages etc. DIKSHA has become a force multiplier of innovation in local content creation, consumption, assessments, capability building and local projects.