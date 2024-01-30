Union Budget and navigating the AI path

In the Union Budget for fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the government's artificial intelligence (AI) plans, announcing three AI centres of excellence in top educational institutes. This initiative, aimed at realizing the 'Make AI in India' and 'Make AI Work for India' vision, was expected to see partnerships with industry leaders for interdisciplinary research and developing advanced applications in agriculture, health, and sustainable cities, thereby fostering an effective AI ecosystem and nurturing talent.

In the upcoming budget, to be presented on 1 February, Sitharaman is expected to elaborate on India’s AI strategy and allocate funds for specific AI programmes. If she does, the expansion will align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent AI Mission and India's first AI unicorn, Krutrim AI. Various government departments, including the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, are exploring AI's potential in public service delivery.

India, with a wide pool of talented workforce and known for its IT solutions prowess and successful digital initiatives like India Stack, Aadhaar, and UPI, needs both private sector innovation and state-led initiatives to achieve global leadership in AI. Policies promoting innovation, data and hardware access, national champions, and a supportive regulatory environment are crucial.

The semiconductor industry, vital for AI, also presents opportunities. India's existing talent in chip design and the government's $10 billion subsidy plan for semiconductor infrastructure are positive steps. However, increasing investments and public-private partnerships for large-scale chip design, to TSMC of Taiwan, should be considered.

Data is central to AI research. Developing indigenous data sets, particularly for Indian languages, is essential. The proposed India Dataset Platform (IDP) in the AI Expert Group Report (2023) could benefit from dedicated funding, accelerating its operationalization. Tax incentives for data centre investments could further support hardware imports.

A specialized agency, akin to UIDAI and NPCI for Aadhaar and UPI, is necessary for AI development. This body, possibly overlapping with the India Data Management Office in data management but focusing on technical aspects, could lead AI technology evaluation, regulation, testing, and development. It could facilitate foundational model development, regulatory sandboxes for algorithm testing, and sector-specific AI applications.

Considering the potential $1.2-1.5 trillion growth by 2030 from AI applications in critical sectors, fostering an AI innovation ecosystem is imperative. Delaying policy measures for such a pivotal technology could impact future economic competitiveness. The Indian government has shown boldness and ambition in every major policy decision thus far; AI should not be an exception.

With inputs from Prosenjit Datta, Content and Knowledge CoE lead – EY India.

Rajnish Gupta is partner, Tax and Economic Policy, Group - EY

