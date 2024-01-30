Union Budget and navigating the AI path
Policies promoting innovation, data and hardware access, national champions, and a supportive regulatory environment are crucial
In the Union Budget for fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the government's artificial intelligence (AI) plans, announcing three AI centres of excellence in top educational institutes. This initiative, aimed at realizing the 'Make AI in India' and 'Make AI Work for India' vision, was expected to see partnerships with industry leaders for interdisciplinary research and developing advanced applications in agriculture, health, and sustainable cities, thereby fostering an effective AI ecosystem and nurturing talent.