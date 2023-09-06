Virtual digital assets: Lessons from global trends in regulation

Virtual digital assets: Lessons from global trends in regulation4 min read 06 Sep 2023, 03:58 PM IST
By engaging with responsible Virtual Asset Service Providers, policymakers can better inform their regulatory strategies, creating a framework that mitigates risks while fostering innovation and compliance
Leading international organizations have recently produced policy notes on crypto-assets, also known as virtual digital assets (VDAs) as per the Finance Act of 2022. Both the UNCTAD and the Financial Stability Board of the World Bank released their perspectives in February and July, respectively. These publications were subsequently complemented by an insightful paper from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in August this year.