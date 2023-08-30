Vishwakarma scheme: Catalyzing entrepreneurship key to sustainable success2 min read 30 Aug 2023, 11:09 AM IST
The vision is threefold: an economy where artisans are stakeholders, entrepreneurs create value, and a global market where India's cultural tapestry shines brilliantly
India stands at the cusp of an economic and cultural renaissance, with the potential to meld the two into a powerful tapestry of growth. The sanctioning of a ₹13,000 crore scheme for craftspeople, announced recently by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, is not just a commendable financial commitment but an affirmation of the nation's rich artistic heritage.