What Delhi Metro can learn from its peers in Paris, Shanghai and London
Summary
- The national capital region could achieve a world-class mobility transformation by taking inspiration from global mobility playbooks
The National Capital Region (NCR) has significant influence as a political and economic centre. Encompassing 22 districts across four states, it has emerged as the largest single contributor to India’s GDP, accounting for 8% of the nation's economic output. This economic allure serves as a primary incentive for people to migrate to the city and adjoining areas, resulting in a population density that surpasses the infrastructure’s capacity and contributes to its environmental challenges.