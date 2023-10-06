What Delhi Metro can learn from its peers in Paris, Shanghai and London

While the benefits of having an intercity rail network are evident, untimely action could be costly. Take the example of the Crossrail in London. The $20 billion project took around 20 years to complete, with multiple cost and time overruns, and ended up increasing the rail-carrying capacity by 10%. Given that the regional rail was to be built underground (26 miles with 10 new stations connecting to the existing underground stations) in a densely-populated area, the project complexity increased manifold. While the project no doubt eased congestion (by providing direct connectivity from the suburbs to central London), it has proven to be one of the most complex and expensive projects in the sector.

