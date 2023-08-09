What Does AI Imply for India’s Growth?4 min read 09 Aug 2023, 03:17 PM IST
It turns out that automation was actually coming, but it hit low-skilled services faster and harder than it ever hit manufacturing
For almost a decade, there has been a constant refrain in some quarters, including some very prominent commentators, that India does not need to follow the export-led manufacturing growth model, and that the future lies in services. India has missed the labor-intensive manufacturing exports bus, automation is coming, and we should look at services for growth. Given that the vast majority of our workforce did not have the skills to participate in the kind of tradable services that were generating the most growth, the hope that was held out was of low-skilled service exports - such as testing of software, content creation and moderation, basic accounting, payment processing - being the next big job creator.