For almost a decade, there has been a constant refrain in some quarters, including some very prominent commentators, that India does not need to follow the export-led manufacturing growth model, and that the future lies in services. India has missed the labor-intensive manufacturing exports bus, automation is coming, and we should look at services for growth. Given that the vast majority of our workforce did not have the skills to participate in the kind of tradable services that were generating the most growth, the hope that was held out was of low-skilled service exports - such as testing of software, content creation and moderation, basic accounting, payment processing - being the next big job creator.

Recent trends should give these commentators some reason for pause. Substantially, lower hiring has been reported in the IT giants. TCS has reported a 96% fall in hiring in the first quarter of FY23. The story at Wipro and HCL Tech was similar. The CEO of Stability AI recently predicted that with increasing AI, a large share of Indian coders are likely to lose their jobs. Even newer companies are realigning systems. Dukaan, an Indian startup, was in the news recently for replacing 90% of its support staff with an AI chatbot. In the past year, among 15 stocks categorized as BPO/ITes, 10 have seen negative growth in their share prices.

So, it turns out that automation was actually coming, but it hit low-skilled services faster and harder than it ever hit manufacturing. Many of the jobs that have been thought of as export opportunities for low skilled service sector workers in India are incredibly susceptible to disruption from AI. Such jobs are often repetitive and rule-based, and automating these jobs increases efficiency several-fold.

Almost all international tech-giants have launched some version of an AI platform; ChatGPT, Dall-E, Llama 2, and Bard are just some of the names of AI tools developed. They have been a powerful showcase to general audiences of the advances in various AI technologies. These tools’ ability to understand spoken language and carry out tasks such as generating images, analytical and responsive text, and even code has surpassed all expectations. As AI gets exponentially better, the pace at which these tasks will get taken over will also exponentially increase.

The best programmers and software engineers will see incredible productivity growth, but the ones that are doing tasks that are less skill intensive and require less creativity will lose out, as their tasks become easier to automate. This means that the bulk of India’s service exports are at risk; as of FY22, BPO services accounted for nearly 84% of exports of ITES.

Furthermore, even domestically consumed low-skilled services will not necessarily be immune to automation. Gig-work professions of domestic help and product deliveries, which employ a vast number of workers in India, are expected to be replaced eventually (if not in the near future) by robotic cleaners and drones.

What does this mean for India? First of all, we must resist the temptation to think of low-skilled services growth as an alternative that will allow us to skip past labour-intensive manufacturing growth. The fact remains that low labour cost is an advantage that India possesses. That we have not been able to capitalize on this advantage to win against competitors like China, Vietnam and Bangladesh in global markets is a clear indication that our manufacturing ecosystem remains uncompetitive in terms of ease and cost of doing business, no matter what the rankings say. We cannot sit back and say that we will sidestep these problems by growing only along the services route. Global exports in labour-intensive products like garments and textiles, toys, footwear make up ~1,040 Billion dollars. By comparison, the domestic market in these sectors is only 165 billion dollars. The single most important factor in countries that have made the transition from poor to rich in the last 70 years is that their firms have competed for the global market and won. We too must make our governing ecosystem more investor friendly to be competitive in these sectors and win large shares of the global markets if we want to grow fast and create jobs for Indians in large numbers.

Second, while recognising that automation and AI are indeed making pathways to growth more difficult, we must prepare ourselves to leverage the tools that are becoming available, instead of trying to insulate ourselves from their effects. One classic problem in Indian policy making has been that we introduce market distortions and rigidities in the name of social protection which prevent our economy from adjusting efficiently. MNREGA preventing migration and job growth, MSP preventing efficient agricultural production, labour laws preventing manufacturing growth are all examples. We must systematically replace them with policies that accomplish the social protection we want without distortions, like DBT cash transfers, portable rations and social unemployment insurance mechanisms. But just as important as correcting past mistakes, is to not commit future ones by trying to limit productivity growth from AI capabilities in either manufacturing or services. As the world faces more modes of disruption like AI, it will be ever more important for our systems and institutions to be nimble and responsive. In the short term, such responsiveness may be uncomfortable, causing jobs to shift from one sector to the other, but societies that navigate that discomfort are the ones that will emerge successful. As in our personal lives, so with the economy, there can be no growth without discomfort!

(Rahul Ahluwalia is co-founder of Foundation for Economic Development. Pallavi Agrawal is programme manager, Foundation for Economic Development.)