What Does AI Imply for India’s Growth?

Second, while recognising that automation and AI are indeed making pathways to growth more difficult, we must prepare ourselves to leverage the tools that are becoming available, instead of trying to insulate ourselves from their effects. One classic problem in Indian policy making has been that we introduce market distortions and rigidities in the name of social protection which prevent our economy from adjusting efficiently. MNREGA preventing migration and job growth, MSP preventing efficient agricultural production, labour laws preventing manufacturing growth are all examples. We must systematically replace them with policies that accomplish the social protection we want without distortions, like DBT cash transfers, portable rations and social unemployment insurance mechanisms. But just as important as correcting past mistakes, is to not commit future ones by trying to limit productivity growth from AI capabilities in either manufacturing or services. As the world faces more modes of disruption like AI, it will be ever more important for our systems and institutions to be nimble and responsive. In the short term, such responsiveness may be uncomfortable, causing jobs to shift from one sector to the other, but societies that navigate that discomfort are the ones that will emerge successful. As in our personal lives, so with the economy, there can be no growth without discomfort!