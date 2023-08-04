Opinion
What India needs to create successful economic zones
Rahul Ahluwalia , Ronak Pol 10 min read 04 Aug 2023, 12:54 PM IST
Summary
- While countries such China, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam have been able to develop huge economic clusters that enable growth, India has failed so far. Here’s what needs to change
We are aware of the transformational economic impact of a cluster-led development model. Shenzhen over the last 40 years has transformed itself from a small fishing village near Hong Kong into a large metropolis with over 10 million people. In 2018 the Shenzhen SEZ region (around 300 sq km) was estimated to have contributed over $250 billion in exports, while GDP per capita in the region shot up from $122 in the early 2000s to over $28,000 in 2019.
