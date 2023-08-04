What India needs to create successful economic zones

While countries like China, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam have been able to develop economic clusters that enable growth, India has failed. As of 2023, India has 272 operational SEZs with a combined employment of just 28 lakh people. These SEZs account for $133 billion in exports (of which around 60% is service exports) from India. In comparison, China has been able to achieve twice the value of exports and four times the employment from just the Shenzhen SEZ, which is about the same size as the combined area of all Indian SEZs.