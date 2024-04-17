Why electric mobility trumps hydrogen and hybrids in India
Hybrid vehicles are a stop-gap solution at best, and since we already have a robust electrical grid, EVs could be rolled out faster than hydrogen cars, which would need an entire ecosystem to be built from scratch.
The government’s push for electric mobility has generated intense debate over the past few years. One argument is that hybrid vehicles should be promoted as they may be more acceptable to buyers for now, and less likely to cause much disruption in the labour-intensive auto manufacturing industry. It has also been argued that promoting EVs is increasing greenhouse gas emissions in the short term as India presently generates over three-fourths of its electricity from coal.