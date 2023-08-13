Why India should lead Africa’s integration with the global economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the United States in June made headlines on several accounts. One of them was US President Joe Biden’s endorsement of the idea of making the African Union (AU) a permanent member of the G20 – to form the G21. This initiative of African integration represents a core element of India’s 2023 G20 legacy and exemplifies its commitment to the theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family). Having been widely accepted by several G20 leaders, the initiative has paved the way for discourse on what exactly this means for both Africa and the rest of the world, and how India is the right partner to help build bridges for global integration.

