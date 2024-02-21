Why the circular on withholding tax for online retailers needs more clarity
Summary
- Services provided by an e-commerce operator's group entities, although integral to a transaction, are not covered under the current guidelines
In response to the digital boom and the surge in e-commerce transactions, the Budget 2020 introduced a TDS, or tax deducted at source, on e-commerce operations. This required operators to pay 1% TDS on the gross amount of sales of goods or services facilitated on their platforms.