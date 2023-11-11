Will India be the happiest place on Earth for Disney?

Disney finds itself at a crossroads in India. CEO Bob Iger's affirmation this week that the company would "like to stay" in the country offers a glimpse at the complexities the company faces in this vast and diverse market. “In India, our linear business actually does quite well. It's making money. But we know that other parts of that business are challenging for us," Iger said during the third-quarter earnings call. “We are considering our options there. We have an opportunity to strengthen our hand", he added.