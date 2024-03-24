Worries about the EFTA’s $100 bn investment commitment are misplaced. Here’s why
Some experts have argued that since the FDI will come from the private sectors of the four-nation bloc and not their governments, there could be, in effect, no binding commitment.
The signing of the European Free Trade Agreement (EFTA) is the culmination of long, complex negotiations that began in January 2008 and a historic achievement for the governments of India, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message