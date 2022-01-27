Fiscal policy must take centre-stage for a broad revival

The difference in fortunes of those at the two ends of our wide spectrum of income distribution is a matter of concern from the perspective of inequality in the country. But it is also central to any attempt at reviving the economy. Disruptions caused by government policies and the pandemic have only exacerbated a crisis of income for a majority of our population. With the real wages of casual workers, who account for almost one-third of all workers, having shown a decline over the last five years, the claim of declining incomes for the bottom 40% of the population is no longer a mere statistical artefact, but a harsh reality. Indian farmers also witnessed a decline in real incomes from crop cultivation, as reported by a recently-released survey of cultivators by the National Statistical Office. The recently-released advance estimates of national income reconfirm the severity of the economic situation, with private consumption in the country still lagging even its 2018-19 level in real terms.

