Focus on the harms being caused to keep social media under watch
Summary
- A vibrant debate in Malaysia could offer other countries some cues on how to regulate Big Tech. Its vibrant society has shown resilience in rebuffing attempts to repress speech, but online abuses have also exposed a need for better safeguards.
In July, a popular TikTok creator in Malaysia reported to local police that she was being tormented on the platform by users threatening to rape and kill her. A day later, Rajeswary Appahu died by suicide. One of those accused of cyberbullying her later pleaded guilty to communication offences on TikTok and was hit with a $23 fine.