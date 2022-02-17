Follow  links  where  they  may  take  you

But the algorithm goes further still, as the second sentence in that excerpt above suggests. It considers not just how many other pages link to a particular page, but the rankings of those other pages too. What’s the effect here? A given page’s ranking improves not just with the number of other pages that link to it, but with the rankings of those pages in turn. Again, think of the analogy with academic papers. If the mention of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity in this sentence I am writing is the first and only reference to it there is, it probably would not be the celebrated, ground-breaking Theory it is. Instead, it has been mentioned and discussed in millions of papers, articles, books, podcasts, films, and TV shows over the last century. That itself is a measure of its impact on science and our lives.

