The strategist plays between the lines

At a drinks break somewhere in the American heat, Mauricio Pochettino did something that, two decades ago, might have looked like a man checking his phone at a funeral. He opened a laptop and showed his players footage of the match they were still playing.
At a drinks break somewhere in the American heat, Mauricio Pochettino did something that, two decades ago, might have looked like a man checking his phone at a funeral. He opened a laptop and showed his players footage of the match they were still playing.
The interruption in play once belonged to instinct: an arm around the shoulder, a barked instruction, the captain's growl inherited from some older captain's growl, stretching all the way back to the first man who told another man to mark his runner.
The interruption in play once belonged to instinct: an arm around the shoulder, a barked instruction, the captain's growl inherited from some older captain's growl, stretching all the way back to the first man who told another man to mark his runner.
Pochettino brought a screen.
The players were reportedly taken aback, which is the correct response when the future arrives without ceremony and asks you to look at your positioning.
For most of football history, the manager was a weather system. His task was atmospheric. He made a dressing room warm or cold, frightened or fearless. He managed the egos of millionaires the way a zoo manages large cats: with respect, vigilance and a clear route to the exit.
Last sanctuary
International football was the last sanctuary of this figure. A national coach gets his players for brief, awkward windows. There is little time to drill movements until they pass from instruction into instinct. So he does what can be done quickly. He aligns. He simplifies. He persuades a group of men, usually employed by rival clubs, that for the next few weeks they share a destiny.
The motivator survived in international football because inspiration was one of the few things that could be delivered at speed.
That sanctuary is now being breached.
Pochettino has had roughly twenty-one months with the United States, but only in scattered instalments. Yet what emerged against Paraguay was more than belief or intensity. It was shape. A recognizable structure, repeatable under pressure, with players beginning to know where their teammates would be before they arrived there.
They did not speak afterwards about being emotionally transformed. They spoke, almost with relief, about understanding the system.
Inspiration is a mood. A system travels.
System wins
Look at the teams beginning to prosper. Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany does not overpower opponents through some inherited notion of German spirit. It manipulates the centre of the pitch with bodies, rotations and angles.
Joshua Kimmich may begin at right-back, but the position is merely his postal address. His real job is to enter midfield, govern tempo and alter the geometry of possession.
Thomas Tuchel, facing Croatia, did not reach for Henry V at half-time. He told England to play forward, accept risk and alter the rhythm of the game. It was less a speech than a calibration. They won because the eloquence lay in the adjustment.
Then comes the cautionary tale, which is inevitably the most beautiful team in the room.
Brazil arrived carrying the familiar cargo of genius: Vinícius, Raphinha and the enormous cultural expectation contained in the word Brazil.
Morocco responded with something far less romantic and far more useful. They remained compact, denied central space and guided Brazilian flair toward the wings, where it could be displayed without becoming fatal.
The post-match discussion was not about whether Brazil possessed enough talent. Nobody asks whether Brazil has talent. The questions concerned midfield spacing, defensive balance and the positioning of players behind the ball.
Read that again.
Brazil.
Talent now genuflects before structure. The samba must file a flight plan.
Even Carlo Ancelotti appears to understand the shift. He is the last great courtier of the older order, a manager who has won almost everything through calm, judgement and an exceptional ability to make difficult men feel understood. He has spent a career being liked by people who are famously hard to like.
Yet, given Brazil, he increasingly speaks the language of control, balance and organisation. When football’s supreme charmer begins to sound like an engineer, the argument is nearly over.
This also brings us to the man kept away from international football by an accident of format.
Pep Guardiola has always seemed too much of a coach for the international game. His football needs repetition, intimacy and the long afternoons of the training ground. His method requires daily attention in the way a watchmaker requires a bench: obsessive, exact and unhurried.
The national team, with its brief camps and borrowed players, was structurally hostile to him. So the most systematic football mind of his age remained in club football, reconstructing the game one passing angle at a time.
But the format is changing. If international tournaments increasingly reward the pre-built model over the pre-match sermon, the door once bolted against Guardiola is quietly loosening.
The logical conclusion of this revolution may yet arrive wearing a grey cardigan.
Beyond alignment
Now for the less comfortable part.
This argument does not remain on the pitch. Every boardroom claims to value strategy. What many actually value is alignment, which may be the most respectable word corporate life has invented for not being disturbed.
We promote executives who agree elegantly. We confuse the absence of friction with the presence of direction.
Around the chairman gathers a durbar of people fluent in the chairman’s own opinions, and the organization calls this cohesion. It is the corporate equivalent of the inspirational captain: impressive in the room, helpless against a compact block.
The strategist is the person who brings the laptop to the drinks break. He shows you the mistake while you are still making it. He interrupts the comforting story with evidence. He does not allow hierarchy to turn habit into doctrine.
By temperament, he is often a poor courtier and an unreliable flatterer. That is not an unfortunate side effect of the job. It is frequently the qualification. Any organization serious about winning, rather than merely feeling aligned, must eventually decide how much discomfort it can tolerate. Strategy begins precisely where applause becomes unreliable.
We have always known the difference between the person who makes us feel good and the person who makes us better.
We have simply preferred the first for a very long time.
Football, at last, is changing shape.
The author is a senior advisory professional.