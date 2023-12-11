Opinion
For ITC, a bigger opportunity in fast-moving consumer foods
Srinath Sridharan 4 min read 11 Dec 2023, 10:57 AM IST
Summary
- The conglomerate leads the fast-moving consumer goods category in the food sector with its portfolio of mega brands. ITC is now potentially looking at some bold strategic moves to fortify its position
ITC Ltd, the maker of Sunfeast biscuits, Aashirvaad atta and Yippee noodles, has emerged as the leading consumer goods manufacturer in the food sector in terms of domestic sales.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less