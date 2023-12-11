For ITC, a bigger opportunity in fast-moving consumer foods

ITC capitalised on the surge in atta, or wheat flour, prices, with its Aashirvaad-branded packaged atta continuing to be the chief revenue driver for its food business. Consequently, the augmentation of total revenues was propelled by value growth rather than sheer volume expansion. Credit goes to ITC for its rapid expansion across a diverse product portfolio, earning the distinction of the fastest-growing consumer goods company in the food sector. This achievement is underscored by the introduction of more than 100 food FMCG products annually, significantly enhancing ITC’s standing in the industry.