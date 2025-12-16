Not long ago, auto makers were touting electric cars as the future. Well, now they are slamming the brakes hard on that future as market reality has hit them like a 16-wheeler. See Ford Motor’s stunning announcement Monday that it will take a $19.5 billion charge on its electric-vehicle business.
Ford learns a brutal EV lesson
SummaryThe car maker takes a $19.5 billion write-down on its electric-vehicle business.
