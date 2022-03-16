Formal wear, smart casuals re-enter shopping carts

Formals and back-to-office clothing are gaining traction, admitted Manish Singhai, chief operating officer, Peter England, and head – e-commerce, lifestyle brands, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail. With covid on the decline, consumers want some level of normalcy in their lives, he said. But one needs to be mindful of the fact that styles that were earlier considered only semi-formals are acceptable as formals today in a post-covid world, Singhai added. “We need to accept these shifts and adjust our merchandise offering accordingly." The company will offer a contemporary take on formals which are more appealing to the younger, modern consumer.