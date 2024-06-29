Cricket for free might be loss-making. But Disney-Reliance duo are betting long
Summary
- The Disney-Reliance combine commands a monopoly market share of cricket ad revenues but that may not be enough to cover the money spent on broadcasting rights. Their gamble of streaming marquee cricket matches for free, however, could convert into a much larger subscriber base
Given that cricket is said to be the unifying religion of the subcontinent, it is natural for broadcasters to build a business model around the game. The economics, however, suggest that this may be a loss-leader strategy. The broadcaster that owns cricket rights is prepared to lose substantial amounts on cricket broadcasting, gambling on this in order to build a long-term subscriber base.