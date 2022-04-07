From citizenship rights to being beneficiaries of political largesse

None of this is new and has been used by political parties that rule states and the Centre, but what has changed is the nature of rhetoric as well as the relationship between those who receive these benefits and the state which provides them. Unlike the period up to the 1990s, when these were seen as hand-outs, the first decade of this millennium saw a shift in popular perceptions of these benefits and also their design and implementation. Many of the schemes were no longer seen as the result of state largesse, but began being considered a part of our citizenship rights. Judicial activism and enlargement of the Right to Life to include the right to nutritious food and livelihood meant that basic provisions were not doles, but owed to people. The universalisation of the Mid-Day-Meal (MDM) scheme and Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) were a result of judicial action. The fact that many of these were enacted as laws, including the MGNREGS and National food Security Act (NFSA), gave people the power to demand accountability and legal cover. These were increasingly taken as essential duties of the state.

